In the brutal murder case of 32-year-old woman Saraswati Vaidya, the accused Manoj Sahani claimed that the victim had committed suicide. Police is verifying the accused's claim, and an investigation is underway. The pieces of the body recovered from his house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem. The latter told police that he was scared he would be accused of killing her, so he decided to dispose of her body. He told the Police that he chopped her body into pieces and boiled them in a pressure cooker to avoid the stench. Mumbai Horror: Woman Hacked to Death, Body Chopped Into Pieces by Live-In Partner in Mira Road; Police Detain Accused (Watch Video).

Man Accused of Killing Live-In Partner in Mira Road Claims She Died by Suicide

Police is verifying the accused's claim of the suicide of the deceased. Investigation is underway and the pieces of the body recovered from the house have been sent to JJ Hospital for postmortem. We have doubts about his claim of suicide: Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Police… — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2023

