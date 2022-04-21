In a heartwarming incident, the Mumbai Police reunited a 3-year-old child with his parents after he was found near phoenix mall. Sharing a picture of the sweet reunion, the Mumbai Police said that they learned about the child's residence after talking to him. Following this, the Ghatkopar Police's Nirbhaya Squad managed to trace the parents of the child and safely reunited him with his parents. The police shared the picture with the caption #MumbaiMoments.

Check Mumbai Police's post:

Level playing Coordination! A 3 y/o old child found near phoenix Mall by VB nagar ps Mb-03.During interrogation,it was learnt that child reside in Sanjay Nagar Police Chowki jurisdiction. His parents were traced by Ghatkopar Nirbhaya and reunited safely with them. #MumbaiMoments pic.twitter.com/lt1NvisdbF — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 21, 2022

