Mumbai lit up spectacularly on Tuesday night as excessive lightning strikes were coupled with heavy monsoon rains across Bhandup, Chembur, Mulund, and Thane. Residents recorded the stunning light show that brightened the skies while both felt and heard the thunder. Videos and photos of the electrifying display became instantly viral on social media, leaving many amazed and uneasy. No damage or injuries were reported. The India Meteorological Department released a public service announcement for the public to note caution as more rain and thunderstorms are anticipated in the coming days. Mumbai Rains: Mumbaikars Get Much-Needed Relief From Heat As Pre-Monsoon Showers Hit City (See Photos and Videos).

Mumbai’s Monsoon Kicks Off With a Dazzling and Terrifying Lightning Show

From stunning sunsets to jaw dropping lightning lit skies. Mumbai monsoons are here! pic.twitter.com/7RaE2OOmep — Joe (@josephradhik) May 20, 2025

What a lightning show over Mumbai tonight @rushikesh_agre_ thanks for the updates ! pic.twitter.com/2lmh0bgZP4 — Vikram Virulkar (@vikramvirulkar) May 20, 2025

What a night … 😍 A lightning strike illuminates the sky of eastern suburbs of Bhandup and Chembur in Mumbai’s intense evening downpour. And in Mulund, and Thane too.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/r8CbAd2fTZ — Naresh G Pahuja (@png60) May 20, 2025

If someone says he is not scared of Lightning then watch this. Even I got scared while shooting this. Sound On! Just hear this ⚡️⚡️ #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/YKPktjMlXz — Mumbai Nowcast (@s_r_khandelwal) May 20, 2025

