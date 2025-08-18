In a dramatic rescue amid heavy rains in Mumbai, police saved nine people, including six schoolchildren, after a Don Bosco school bus got stuck in severe waterlogging near Matunga Police Station on Monday, August 18. The bus, stranded for nearly an hour in rising waters near Gandhi Market, had six children, two female staff members, and the driver trapped inside. Acting swiftly, Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Pawar and his team rushed to the spot and, within minutes, rescued all passengers, bringing them safely to the police station. The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows cops carrying children to safety after picking them up from the bus. Mumbai Rains: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City, Waterlogging Affects Traffic Movement (Watch Videos).

6 Children Saved as School Bus Gets Stuck in Mumbai Rains

A Helping Hand for Tiny Hands!@MatungaPS ensured school children reach safety after their bus was stranded in a waterlogged area under the King’s Circle bridge. The team swiftly rescued the children, along with staff members and the bus driver, brought them to the police… pic.twitter.com/KLoDKyDDFV — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 18, 2025

