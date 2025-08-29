Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies and scattered showers on Friday, August 29. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is expected to witness spells of heavy rain through the day on August 29. Thus, the weather agency has issued a Yellow alert for Mumbai. Similarly, Palghar and Thane are predicted to see heavy rainfall today. While the forecast for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar suggests moderate rainfall, the broader Konkan region is on higher alert, with varying intensities of showers expected across multiple districts. The IMD has issued an Orange alert for Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg. Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Lashes Parts of City As IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Today.

Mumbai Rains-Weather Forecast for August 29

IMD has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai today indicating thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rains and gusty winds at isolated places. pic.twitter.com/0BqImlE3PE — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)