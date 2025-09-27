Across India, weather conditions vary as September winds down. Mumbai is expected to see scattered showers with temperatures around 28–33°C, while Delhi will remain partly cloudy, with highs near 36°C. Chennai may experience light rain in some areas, with temperatures between 29–34°C. Bengaluru will have mostly sunny skies, highs around 28°C, and a mild breeze. Hyderabad will remain warm and dry, with temperatures ranging 27–34°C. Shimla may see intermittent rainfall, with cooler temperatures near 18°C. Kolkata could witness brief showers, highs around 32°C. Overall, residents are advised to stay updated for rain alerts and carry umbrellas where needed. Mumbai Rain Prediction-Weather Forecast: Heavy Rains To Batter Mumbai, Adjoining Thane, From September 27 to 29; IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Mumbai Weather Today, September 27

Delhi Weather Today, September 27

Chennai Weather Today, September 27

Bengaluru Weather Today, September 27

Hyderabad Weather Today, September 27

Kolkata Weather Today, September 27

Shimla Weather Today, September 27

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)