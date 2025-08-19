In a shocking incident, a youth was swept away by the powerful currents of the overflowing Mithi River as heavy rains battered Mumbai on Tuesday, August 19. Fortunately, locals intervened and rescued him just in time in Powai’s Phulenagar area. A video of the dramatic rescue has gone viral on social media. Several key areas, including Kurla Depot and LBS Road, are submerged due to the overflowing Mithi River, bringing traffic to a halt. Heavy rains have brought Mumbai to a standstill, with waterlogging and traffic gridlocks crippling daily life. Residents are advised to stay indoors unless necessary. Mumbai Local Train News Updated Today, August 19: Services Between CSMT and Thane on Central Line, Kurla and CSMT on Harbour Line Suspended Due to Waterlogging; Trains Running Normally on Western Line.

Youth Gets Swept Away by Strong Currents of Mithi River, Rescued in Powai

मुंबई में भारी बारिश हो रही है। इसी बीच पवई में एक युवक पानी के बहाव में बह गया। हालांकि उसे बचा लिया गया। यह घटना पवई के फुलेनगर इलाके में हुई pic.twitter.com/Xe1OJ6eEs0 — NBT Hindi News (@NavbharatTimes) August 19, 2025

