Mumbai on Thursday reported 7,410 fresh COVID-19 cases and 75 deaths in the past 24 hours. During the same period, 8,090 people also recovered from the infection. Meanwhile, the total active cases in the city are 83,953.

Mumbai reports 7,410 fresh COVID cases, 8,090 recoveries, and 75 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 83,953 Total recoveries: 5,11,143 Death toll: 12,576 pic.twitter.com/3AM486CqOQ — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021

