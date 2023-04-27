A bus in Maharashtra's Kalyan suffered brake failure and rammed into a compound wall on Thursday evening. The bus then fell on multiple cars after breaking the barrier. The mishap took place in the Godrej Hill area. According to a report, two-three vehicles suffered damage after the incident. However, it is not known if anyone got injured in the accident. More details are awaited. Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: Four People Injured After Seven Vehicles Collide Near Khopoli Exit (Watch Video).

Mumbai Road Accident Video:

