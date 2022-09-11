The Customs Officials at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport arrested six people, including a Sudanese national for smuggling 12 kg gold worth Rs 5.38 crore. "Some passengers created commotion to help his escape but were overpowered. We have held six persons," said an official.

Check Tweet:

Officers of Mumbai Airport Customs seized 12 Kg gold valued at Rs 5.38 Cr from a specially designed belt worn by a Sudanese passenger. Some passengers created commotion to help his escape but were overpowered. 6 pax are detained & 6 are being deported @cbic_india @nsitharamanoffc pic.twitter.com/is8vUEZwU4 — Mumbai Customs-III (@mumbaicus3) September 11, 2022

