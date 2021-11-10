A huge sigh of relief for Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case as special NDPs court has finally allowed the actress application to defreeze her bank account and even ordered to release her gadgets that were seized last year following the ongoing investigation.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Mumbai: Spl NDPs court allows actor Rhea Chakraborty's application to defreeze her bank account & release her gadgets seized last yr. The court ordered to return her laptop, mobile phone & other gadgets seized during investigation into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case. pic.twitter.com/lCvJWWQbrI — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)