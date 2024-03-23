Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi has shared a video alleging that students at Thakur College in Mumbai had their IDs confiscated and were allegedly forced to attend a BJP seminar. The students enrolled in the BMM course were compelled to participate in a session featuring Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal, focusing on Prime Minister Modi and BJP's achievements, leaving students unhappy about the lack of transparency from college authorities. Additionally, some students claim they were reprimanded for recording the event or speaking out against the college's actions. Piyush Goyal Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai a Day After Being Nominated by BJP for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 (Watch Video).

Students Forced to Attend Seminar

Students of Thakur College in Mumbai were forced to attend Dhruv Goyal, son of Union Minister Piyush Goyal session. The students say their ids were confiscated to ensure that they are compulsorily present when he speaks. What a shame! pic.twitter.com/qLmDKjV8yk — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 23, 2024

