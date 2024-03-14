Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, March 14, visited and offered prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. A video of the BJP leader offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai has also gone viral on social media. The development comes a day after Piyush Goyal figured in the BJP's second list of 72 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Goyal will contest the upcoming general elections from the Mumbai North seat. BJP Second Candidate List for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Out: Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar and Piyush Goyal Among 72 Candidates, Check Full List.

Piyush Goyal at Siddhivinayak Temple

#WATCH | Union Minister Piyush Goyal offers prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/3OWQFFIlM4 — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2024

