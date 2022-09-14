According to reports, the Mumbai taxi union and autorickshaw union have cancelled their indefinite strike which was supposed to take place from September 15. General Secretary of Mumbai Taximen's Union AL. Quadros confirmed the news about the strike being cancelled. The taxi union and auto drivers were supposed to go on an indefinite strike from September 15 after the government did not approve their demand for a fare hike.

