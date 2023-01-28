Police said that Traffic around Mahalaxmi will remain slow over the weekend as a large number of visitors and vehicles are scheduled to visit Mahalaxmi race course on January 28 and 29 between 12.00 hrs to 22.00 hrs. Vehicles coming from Worli, Pedder Road to Mahalaxmi race course shall move ahead to Mahalaxmi Station to right turn on to Saat Rasta junction or ahead on to Worli Naka or Senapati Bapat marg. Cops also said that there shall be no Parking on roads around Mahalaxmi race course, Senapati Bapat marg, Keshavrao Khade marg. This has been done as there is a musical event over the weekend for which a huge number of people are expected to visit that may lead to traffic snarls. Water Taxi Services to Start Between Gateway of India-Belapur From February 4; From Ticket Price to Travel Time, Here’s Everything You Need to Know.

Mumbai Traffic Update:

A large number of visitors and vehicles are scheduled to visit Mahalaxmi race course on 28/01/2023 (Sat) and 29/01/2023 (Sun) between 12.00hrs to 22.00 hrs. In order to prevent obstruction, and inconvenience to the public, following measures have been put in place. pic.twitter.com/ZtnyZhr3Bm — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) January 27, 2023

