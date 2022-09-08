Ahead of the Anant Chaturdashi which marks the end of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, the Mumbai Traffic Police took to social media to update citizens about traffic restrictions and diversions on the occasion of Ganpati Immersion in Mumbai. On Friday, September 9, people in Mumbai and across the world will celebrate the Anant Chaturdashi festival. In view of the Ganpati Immersion across the city, the Mumbai Traffic Police said that entry of heavy vehicles is prohibited in Greater Mumbai on Friday, September 9. However, the police also said that essential vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread, bakery items, drinking water tankers, petrol, diesel, kerosene tankers, ambulances, government, and semi-govt vehicles, and school buses have been exempted.

Entry of heavy vehicles is prohibited in Greater Mumbai on Sept 4, 5, 6 & 9. In this, vehicles carrying vegetables, milk, bread, bakery items, drinking water tankers, petrol, diesel, kerosene tankers & ambulances, government & semi-govt. vehicles, school buses have been exempted. pic.twitter.com/g6w8zh4KeB — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) September 3, 2022

