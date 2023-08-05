Southbound traffic on Eastern Express Highway from Mulind to Bhandup in Mumbai became a standstill on Saturday morning after an accident involving four vehicles near Kanjurmarg. Due to a vehicle collision, a 5-km-long traffic jam was reported. The authorities are currently working to ensure smooth traffic movement. "Due to an accident involving four vehicles at Kanjur Marg, Bhandup Lake, Southbound traffic vehicular movement is slow," Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted. More details are awaited. Mega Block on Sunday, August 6, 2023: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Central, Western, and Harbour Line; Check Complete Details.

Mumbai Traffic Update Today

कांजूरमार्ग ,भांडुप तलाव येथे चार वाहनांमध्ये अपघात झाल्यामुळे दक्षिणवाहिनी कडील वाहतूक संथ गतीने चालू आहे. Due to an accident involving four vehicles at Kanjur Marg, Bhandup Lake, Southbound traffic vehicular movement is slow. #MTPTrafficUpadates — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 5, 2023

Traffic Snarls on Eastern Express Highway

@MirchiJeeturaaj crash on eastern express highway….just before right turn to kanjur pic.twitter.com/JDwbD11FuG — Mihir Ashok Tanna (@mihir_fca) August 5, 2023

