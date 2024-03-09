The Western Railway announced a night block in Mumbai for the intervening night of Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 11. The Jumbo block of four hours will be undertaken on the UP fast line from 11.30 pm to 3.30 am and on the Down line from 0040 am to 04.40 am between Borivali and Bhayandar stations. The Jumbo Block has been announced to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment. The Western Railways also said that during the block period, all Fast-line trains will be operated on the Slow line between Virar/Vasai Road to Borivali. Mega Block on Sunday, March 10, 2024: Mumbai Local Train Services To Be Affected on Harbour Line; Check Timings and Other Details.

Night Block Between Borivali and Bhayandar Stations

