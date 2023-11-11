Tensions have gripped Mumbai's neighbouring Thane after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shinde faction reportedly demolished a Shiv Sena shakha in the Mumbra. According to reports, former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will be visiting the Shiv Sena shakha allegedly demolished by Eknath Shinde faction. Multiple videos showing heavy police deployment in Thane, especially in Mumbra, have also gone viral on social media. As per reports, the shakha belonging to Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) was demolished by Eknath Shinde's faction earlier this week. Uddhav Thackeray Takes on Election Commission for Allotting 'Shiv Sena' Name to Eknath Shinde Faction, Says 'EC Doesn’t Have Powers to Change Party’s Name'.

Tensions in Mumbra

Uddhav Thackeray to Visit Mumbra

