A Muslim woman was allegedly caught praying namaz inside a temple in the Palia area of ​​Lakhimpur Kheri district. Sudhir Gupta, owner of a shop inside the temple premises, and his wife hired the girl to clean up. Locals in the area created a ruckus, so much so that Ganesh Prasad Saha, IPS, Lakhimpur district, had to intervene. The girl is now under custody, and the Additional SP of the area is interrogating the girl. However, the shopkeeper who had employed her refuted these claims. Himachal Pradesh: Muslim Couple Married at Hindu Temple Premises in Shimla According to Islamic Wedding Rituals to Give Message of Religious Harmony to Society.

Muslim Woman Allegedly Offered Prayer in Temple

