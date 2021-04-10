Mysuru: Public Library, Run by Muslim, Set Ablaze by Miscreants, Copies of Bhagavad Gita, Quran, Bible Burned

In a tragic incident, miscreants have set ablaze a public library run by Syed Issaq, a daily wage labourer that had a collection of 11k books including 3k copies of Bhagavad Gita, in #Mysuru. His years of efforts was turned into ashes overnight !@XpressBengaluru @santwana99 pic.twitter.com/KTEBJkHB39 — Karthik Nayaka (@Karthiknayaka) April 10, 2021

