Composer MM Keeravani, along with singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, has won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song, for the track “Naatu Naatu" from SS Rajamouli's RRR. The track stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR at Golden Globes 2023: MM Keeravaani Wins Best Song for 'Naatu Naatu' at Golden Globe Awards And Netizens Can't Keep Calm!

"Naatu Naatu" Wins at Golden Globes:

“Naatu Naatu” from RRR wins Best Original Song at the #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/oS84Dik8fT — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

