Filmmaker Rohit Shetty has shared a picture from the sets of his web series Indian Police Force and wrote in the caption about shooting for its 'last schedule'. The filmmaker recently got injured while shooting a car action sequence on the sets in Hyderabad and he has mentioned that after going through a lot his team is continuously working. Rohit Shetty Reveals He Got Two Stitches on 2 Fingers After His Injury on Indian Police Force Sets in Hyderabad, Says No Need to Worry.

He wrote in the caption: "From Cirkus to my accident on set, my team and I have gone through a lot in the last few weeks! WE RISE WE FALL, BUT WE RISE AGAIN NOT JUST TO FIGHT THE BATTLE BUT TO WIN IT!!! Shooting the last schedule of INDIAN POLICE FORCE in HYDERABAD before we commence the pre production of SINGHAM AGAIN." Rohit Shetty Injury Update; Cirkus Director Suffered Only Minor Injuries, Has Resumed Work as Per His Spokesperson.

Rohit's upcoming web series Indian Police Force features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role along with Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty. He is known for his action drama and cop series like Singham which was released in 2011 and its sequel Singham Returns came in 2014. Also, as per the media reports, Deepika Padukone has joined the cast of Singham Again. It also features Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn.

