On April 1, the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries' Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery will be announced at 8 PM. Those who purchased tickets for the Dear Goose Tuesday lottery can watch the live stream as the winners' names are revealed. Lotteries are legal in 13 states, including Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Goa. Stay tuned to view the Dear Goose Tuesday weekly lottery results below.

Dear Goose Tuesday Lottery Result

