With normal life taking a hit in Assam due to the floods, people in Nagaon have taken refuge in relief camps set up in different districts of the state. According to sources, relief material is also being distributed among the people. The flood situation in Assam continues to remain grom as areas such as Morikolong, Fauzdari Patty, and Milanpur remains flooded as the Kolong River continues to flow above the danger level.

Nagaon | People take refuge in relief camps set up in wake of #AssamFloods in different districts of the state. Relief material also being distributed among the people.

