In an unfortunate incident that took place in Maharashtra, three workers died and three others were injured after a massive fire broke out at Kataria Agro Pvt. Ltd in Nagpur. As per reports, the blaze erupted at the MIDC Agro unit in Nagpur's Hingna. The injured people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Reportedly, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Maharashtra Fire: Blaze Erupts At Kalpataru Industrial Estate, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Blaze Erupts at Kataria Agro in Hingna

Maharashtra| 3 workers died & 3 injured after fire broke out at Kataria Agro Pvt. Ltd in Hingna. Injured undergoing treatment at the hospital — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2023

