The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court has remanded 19 individuals accused in the recent Nagpur violence case to police custody until March 21. The Ganeshpeth police presented the accused before the court on Monday, seeking their remand for further investigation. The violence, which erupted in Nagpur, led to multiple arrests as law enforcement agencies worked to control the situation. Officials stated that the accused would be interrogated to determine their roles in the incident and identify others involved. Authorities have intensified their probe, focusing on gathering evidence and analyzing the circumstances that led to the unrest. Further developments in the case are expected in the coming days. Nagpur Violence: Curfew Continues in Maharashtra City, 51 Individuals Named in FIR Over Violent Religious Clashes.

JMFC Court Remands 19 Accused to Police Custody Till March 21

