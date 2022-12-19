Bhairo Singh Rathore, the hero of the 1971 Longewala war, died today in AIIMS Jodhpur. He was admitted to the hospital after battling health issues. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the passing of a war veteran. "Naik (Retd) Bhairon Singh Ji will be remembered for his service to our nation. He showed great courage at a crucial point in our nation's history. Saddened by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family in this hour of sadness. Om Shanti," wrote PM Modi in a tweet. Superstar Krishna Dies: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Demise of Veteran Actor, Calls His Death 'Colossal Loss to the World of Cinema'.

Naik Bhairon Singh Dies:

