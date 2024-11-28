The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) today, November 28, began demolition of unauthorised buildings in Vasai and Virar. A total of 41 unauthorised buildings will be demolished in Vasai Virar. The development comes following a High Court order. At least 200 police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents amid the demolition of unauthorised buildings.

Demolition of Unauthorised Buildings Begins in Vasai Virar

Nallasopara, Maharashtra: Demolition of 41 unauthorized buildings has begun in Vasai Virar, following a High Court order. 200 police personnel have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents pic.twitter.com/nQ1tNstfWc — IANS (@ians_india) November 28, 2024

