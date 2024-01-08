Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel's father, Nand Kumar Baghel, passed away at the age of 89 on January 8. Bhupesh Baghel shared the news on social media, expressing sadness over the demise of his father. In a post on X, the former CM informed that Nand Kumar Baghel's body has been placed at Patan Sadan, and the final rites are scheduled for January 10 in the family's hometown, Kuruddih. The mourning family awaits the return of Bhupesh Baghel's younger sister from abroad before conducting the last rites. Mahadev Betting App Case: ED Names Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel in Supplementary Chargesheet Over Rs 508 Crore Bribe.

Nand Kumar Baghel Passes Away

दु:ख के साथ सूचित करना पड़ रहा है कि बाबूजी श्री नंद कुमार बघेल जी का आज सुबह निधन हो गया है. अभी पार्थिव शरीर को पाटन सदन में रखा गया है। मेरी छोटी बहन के विदेश से लौटने के बाद अंतिम संस्कार 10 जनवरी को हमारे गृह ग्राम कुरुदडीह में होगा। 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Y2lWp36eAv — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) January 8, 2024

