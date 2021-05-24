CBI seeks adjournment of hearing today.

CBI moves Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court order which allowed house arrest of 4 TMC leaders in Narada case, seeks adjournment of hearing today — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)