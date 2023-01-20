The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified a reward poster campaign in Karnataka and Kerala in connection with the murder case of Praveen Kumar Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader. According to the NIA, anyone providing information regarding the accused, Mohammed Sherif (53) of Kodaje in Bantwal taluk and K A Masud (40) of Nekkiladi, will be rewarded with Rs 5 lakhs. According to the central agency, the two are members of the now-banned Islamist terrorist organisation PFI and have been on the run since the incident happened in July last year. The agency has not got any clues about the accused and they have remained elusive even after extensive search operation. NIA Carries Out Raids in Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to Probe Nexus Between Terrorists, Gangsters, Drug Smugglers

NIA Reward on Accused of Praveen Nettaru Murder Case:

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a reward of Rs 5 lakh each against two Popular Front of India (PFI) members- Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, 53, and Masud KA, 40, both residents of Kannada district in Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/PnGeyF5IDt — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

National Investigation Agency (NIA) says it has filed a chargesheet against two accused persons affiliated with Al-Qaeda in a case pertaining to a conspiracy to send youth to Kashmir and Khorasan, Afghanistan to undergo terrorist training. pic.twitter.com/UamCDSlGeI — ANI (@ANI) January 20, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)