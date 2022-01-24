Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. NCP chief tweeted, "I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions".

Check Tweet:

Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar tests positive for COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nKSKeQeumB — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022

