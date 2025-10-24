A tragic incident unfolded in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe on Thursday when five members of a Nepali family were found unconscious inside their rented home, allegedly due to poisoning. One of them, Santosh Bira Lohar, 22, was declared dead at the scene, while his brother Ramesh Lohar, Ramesh’s wife Basanti, and their two sons, Ayush (5) and Aryan (2), remain critical at Panvel Sub-District Hospital. The landlord, Ramesh Gharat, alerted police after receiving no response from the family for three days. Authorities broke open the door and discovered the victims inside, with frothing observed on the deceased’s mouth. Preliminary investigations suggest financial distress following job loss, though police are probing all possible angles, including suicide or foul play. Forensic experts have collected samples, and the house has been sealed for examination. Food Poisoning in Gujarat: Over 100 Students Fall Ill Following Dinner at Maharaja Sayajirao University Hostel in Vadodara.

5 Members of Nepali Family Found Unconscious in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe

Maharashtra | Five members of the same family were found unconscious in their home in Javle village of Navi Mumbai. When police arrived at the scene after one of the neighbours called them. The police opened the door and found all five members unconscious. They were rushed to the… — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (X Account of ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

