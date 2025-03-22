A huge fire broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Navi Mumbai's Shivanare on Friday, March 21. A video shared by the news agency ANI showed blows of huge smoke emancipating from the structure. The fire broke out at around 11 p.m. and is yet to be brought under control. The report said 10 fire tenders are on the spot. More details are awaited. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Fire: Blaze Erupts in Furniture Shops at Azad Chowk, Short Circuit Suspected (Watch Videos).

Navi Mumbai MIDC Fire

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire that broke out in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Shiravane yesterday around 11 PM is yet to be brought under control. 10 Fire tenders are at the spot. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/hrgLcYPuIh — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)