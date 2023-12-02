A major fire broke out at Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) building on Saturday morning. The exact reason behind the NMMC fire is uncertain as of now. A video of the Navi Mumbai fire surfaced on social media. Meanwhile, firefighters are at the spot to douse the blaze. More details are awaited. Navi Mumbai Bus Fire Video: Massive Blaze Engulfs Vehicle Near Airoli Sector-8, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot.

Navi Mumbai Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out at NMMC building in Navi Mumbai. Firefighting teams on the spot. More details are awaited. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/wOogftBp00 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 2, 2023

