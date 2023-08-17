Rahul Gandhi, a congressman from the Congress party, remarked, "Jawaharlal Nehru is known for the work he did and not just his name," in response to a controversy over the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) as the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. Gandhi said this as he left on a two-day trip to Ladakh. The renaming of NMML has sparked a heated exchange between BJP and the opposition Congress. Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society is the new name for the NMML, a cultural institution in the heart of Delhi on Teen Murti Marg. Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Officially Renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society in New Delhi (See Pics).

Rahul Gandhi Reacts to Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Name Change

#WATCH | On Nehru Memorial Museum and Library renamed as Prime Minister's Museum and Library, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says "Nehru Ji is known for the work he did and not just his name" (Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi) pic.twitter.com/X2otaLJiPa — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)