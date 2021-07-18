Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba Wins Vote of Confidence In House of Representatives:

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of confidence with 163 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives pic.twitter.com/rJiwlVnM8D — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)