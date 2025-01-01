As India welcomed 2025, prominent political leaders extended their New Year greetings. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wished for peace and prosperity in the year ahead, emphasising development and harmony. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared his hopes for a brighter future, wishing peace and progress for all. Other leaders, including regional and national figures, took to social media to share their messages of optimism and goodwill. The greetings resonated with citizens celebrating the arrival of 2025, marking the beginning of a year filled with aspirations and renewed hope. ‘Happy New Year to All of You’: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Extend New Year Wishes As India Welcomes 2025.

New Year 2025 Greetings

नव वर्ष के अवसर पर प्रदेश एवं देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। ईश्वर से कामना है कि यह नव वर्ष आप सभी के लिए सुख, शांति, समृद्धि, सद्भाव एवं अनंत सफलताओं का वर्ष हो। सबके सम्मिलित प्रयास से सुखी, समृद्ध एवं गौरवशाली बिहार के निर्माण का संकल्प पूरा होगा। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) January 1, 2025

आप सभी को नववर्ष की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं, आशा करता हूं यह वर्ष आपके जीवन में नव उमंग, नव उल्लास और खुशियां लेकर आए। Wishing everyone a very Happy New Year! pic.twitter.com/sstH03K6sp — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 31, 2024

Wishing a joyful and prosperous 2025! May this year bring abundant joy and good health to all.#HappyNewYear2025#Happy2025 #NewYear2025 #NewYear pic.twitter.com/ooytiNmktQ — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) January 1, 2025

