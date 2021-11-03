The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced that COVID-19 vaccination in Mumbai will be suspended from November 4 to 7. The BMC says that owing to Diwali 2021 the vaccination against coronavirus will not take place at centres of State government and BMC in Mumbai. The COVID-19 Vaccination will begin on November 8, 2021.

