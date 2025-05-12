Sources on Monday evening, May 12, said that trade was not discussed during separate conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The development came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that he would allow trade between the US and India and Pakistan if they did not de-escalate. ‘No Trade if You Don’t Stop War’: Donald Trump Says ‘US Stopped Nuclear Conflict’ Between India and Pakistan by Giving Trade Offer (Watch Video).

‘No Reference To Trade’

India rebuts the United States' claim. After Operation Sindoor commenced, US Vice President JD Vance spoke to PM Modi on 9th May. US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio spoke to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on 8th May and 10th May and to NSA Doval on 10th May. There was no reference to trade… pic.twitter.com/3ZIQDARZSG — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

