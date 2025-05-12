Sources on Monday evening, May 12, said that trade was not discussed during separate conversations between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President JD Vance and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. The development came hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that he would allow trade between the US and India and Pakistan if they did not de-escalate. ‘No Trade if You Don’t Stop War’: Donald Trump Says ‘US Stopped Nuclear Conflict’ Between India and Pakistan by Giving Trade Offer (Watch Video).

‘No Reference To Trade’

