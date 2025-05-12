US President Donald Trump claimed that his administration played a decisive role in stopping a potential nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan, describing the intervention as a brokered “permanent” ceasefire. Speaking at an event on Monday, May 12, Donald Trump asserted that the US helped de-escalate rising tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, potentially saving "millions of lives." He credited trade pressure as a key diplomatic tool, saying, “If you stop it, we’re doing trade. If you don’t stop it, we’re not going to do any trade.” Trump also thanked Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for their efforts in the intervention. "We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their work," Trump said. Donald Trump Says He Will Work With India and Pakistan for ‘Kashmir Solution’ Hours After Making Surprise Ceasefire Agreement Announcement.

Donald Trump Says ‘US Stopped Nuclear Conflict’ Between India and Pakistan

#WATCH | On India-Pakistan understanding, US President Donald Trump says, "...We stopped a nuclear conflict. I think it could have been a bad nuclear war. Millions of people could have been killed. I also want to thank VP JD Vance and Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, for their… pic.twitter.com/9upYIqKzd1 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

‘No Trade if You Don’t Stop War’: Donald Trump

#WATCH | US President Donald Trump says, "...I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful, but unwavering in both cases - they really were from the standpoint of having the strength and the wisdom and fortitude to fully… pic.twitter.com/rFbznHMJDF — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

