A fun evening at Central Park in Noida’s Sector 53 turned traumatic for seven-year-old Anshika on Tuesday when her fingers got stuck in a metal bench near Gate No. 3. Despite initial efforts by the park’s security guard using oil, her swollen fingers remained trapped. The Delhi Fire Services were alerted around 8:30 pm, nearly two hours after the incident began. A six-member rescue team used gas cutters and called in ironworkers to carefully cut the bench. After nearly six hours of effort, her fingers were freed around 12:30 am. Anshika was treated at a private hospital and sent home after first aid. Officials criticised the delay in reporting the incident, which prolonged the rescue operation. Jaypee Aman Society in Noida Rocked by Storm: Windows and Doors Collapse in High-Rise Flat, Viral Video Sparks Outrage Over Construction Quality.

Girl Rescued After Fingers Get Stuck in Park Bench for 6 Hours

#WATCH | Noida, UP | A seven-year-old girl's fingers got stuck in a bench in a park in Sector 53. The fire brigade team reached the spot and safely removed the girl's fingers from the bench with the help of rescue equipment. (20.05) (Source: Noida Police) pic.twitter.com/glzRNBKEhF — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 21, 2025

