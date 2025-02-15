A luxury car turned into a blazing fireball while moving on Azad Road in Bharthana town, Etawah, causing panic among passersby. According to initial reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the vehicle’s electrical system. Eyewitnesses described the terrifying scene as flames quickly engulfed the car, leading to chaos on the busy road. The driver managed to escape unhurt before the fire spread further. The fire brigade team rushed to the spot and, after a strenuous effort, managed to douse the flames. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, but the car was completely charred. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the short circuit that led to the fire. Etawah Road Accident: 3, Including 2 Foreign Nationals Killed, Many Injured After Car Rams Into Truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video).

Moving Vehicle Engulfed in Flames Due to Short Circuit

