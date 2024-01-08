A youth was electrocuted at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Sunday, January 7. A video of the incident shows the youth climbing on the electricity tower. He then slips and falls on a transformer and gets electrocuted. According to the local reports, the youth was in an intoxicated state when the incident occurred. The victim was identified as Naushad. He was rushed to a local hospital from where he was referred to the Safadarjang Hospital in Delhi. Uttar Pradesh: Toddler, Mother Die of Electrocution on Terrace After Iron Rod Comes in Contact With High-Tension Wire in Ghaziabad..

Youth Electrocuted as He Climbs on Transformer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)