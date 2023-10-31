In a shocking incident in Noida, a retired IAS officer allegedly slapped a woman after she snatched his mobile phone and threw it on ground following a dispute over allowing her pet dog into the lift. The incident took place on Monday, October 30, at the Parx Laureate Society in Noida. A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 22-second video clip shows an argument taking place between the woman and the ex-IAS officer over allowing her pet dog in the society's lift. As the video moves further, the man is seen slapping the woman after she grabs and throws his mobile phone. Later, the woman calls her husband, who is seen thrashing the retired IAS officer, before other members of the society intervene and stop the fight. Dog Attack in Noida: Pet Dog Attacks Two Children in Lift of Golden Palm Society in Sector 168, CCTV Video Surfaces (Watch Here).

Ugly Fight in Noida Society

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)