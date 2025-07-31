In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a speeding car, reported to be an XUV-500, allegedly collided with a temple in Noida and hit several vehicles. Multiple videos of the accident have also surfaced online. The viral clips show the temple damaged and statues broken in Noida. It is alleged that the car was travelling at a speed of 120 km. A few people are also said to have been injured in the accident; however, an official confirmation is awaited. BMW Car Accident: 1 Killed, 2 Injured As Speeding Luxury Car Crashes Into Scooter in Noida (Watch Video).

Speeding Car Collides With Temple in Noida (Disturbing Video)

