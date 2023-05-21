In a shocking incident that took place in Noida, a delivery boy was allegedly assaulted by a man following a dispute between them. As per reports, the incident took place in Sector 99 which falls under Sector 99 police station area limits. Reports suggest that the man allegedly assaulted the delivery following a dispute between the two over OTP. The 24-second video clip shows the man thrashing the delivery boy in the middle of the road in a residential society in Sector 99 in Noida. An FIR was registered against the accused after the video went viral on social media. After the incident came to light, Noida police said that the accused had been arrested. Video: Zomato Delivery Boy Thrashed by Guards in Noida’s Sector 62, Police Launch Investigation.

Man Thrashes Delivery Boy in Noida

उक्त वीडियो का संज्ञान लेकर थाना सेक्टर-39 नोएडा पुलिस द्वारा आरोपी को हिरासत में ले लिया है, अग्रिम आवश्यक कार्रवाई की जा जारी है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) May 20, 2023

