A Zomato delivery boy was thrashed by four guards in Noida’s sector 62. The video of incident has gone viral on social media. The viral video shows guards beating the Zomato delivery boy while others watch. The incident took place near Fortis hospital in Noida’s sector 62. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Watch: 7-Year-Old Boy Turns Zomato Delivery Employee, Rides Cycle to Drop Off Food After His Father's Accident; Viral Video Gets Mixed Responses Online

Zomato Delivery Boy Being Thrashed:

Police Launch Investigation:

जांच कर आवश्यक कार्रवाई हेतु थाना प्रभारी सेक्टर-58 नोएडा को निर्देशित किया गया है। — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) October 5, 2022

