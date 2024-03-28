In a tragic incident in Noida's Chhijarasi area, a man named Dhananjay allegedly murdered his girlfriend, Nisha, by slitting her throat with a blade on March 27. Following the heinous act, Dhananjay attempted to commit suicide. Both individuals hailed from the Ballia district, with Dhananjay residing in Noida. Police launched an investigation after a video of the incident went viral. Police revealed that the accused, who is married, had been in an extramarital affair with the victim for three years, and a disagreement arose when the girl proposed marriage, escalating into a fatal altercation. Noida Shocker: Youth Suffers Burns as Friends Toss Him Into Holika Dahan, Police React After Video Goes Viral.

Man Slits Girlfriend’s Throat

UP : नोएडा के छिजारसी इलाके में बॉयफ्रेंड धनंजय ने गर्लफ्रेंड निशा की ब्लेड से गला काटकर हत्या कर दी। इसके बाद बॉयफ्रेंड ने भी सुसाइड करने का प्रयास किया। दोनों बलिया जिले के रहने वाले हैं। धनंजय नोएडा में ही रहता है और निशा 4 दिन पहले उसके रूम पर आई थी। pic.twitter.com/NulPSebLFH — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 28, 2024

Noida Police Responds

